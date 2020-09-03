Iron County Student Athlete of the Week: Zoee Oldroyd, Parowan soccer

Parowan High soccer player Zoee Oldroyd (No. 17) kicks the ball against South Sevier, Parowan, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 | Photo courtesy of David Mineer, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Parowan High School soccer player Zoee Oldroyd has been named the inaugural “Iron County Student Athlete of the Week” by Cedar City News.

Parowan head coach Becca Evans, who nominated Oldroyd for the honor, said the junior midfielder has been instrumental in helping the Rams to a 7-1 preseason record, the most wins of any 2A team thus far.

The team’s leading scorers over the first eight games have been Laci Sissener with 17 goals and Lina Biasi with 14. However, Oldroyd, who scored five goals last season as a forward, has been tasked with a defensive role this year.

“We had a unique situation in which a few of our players were injured,” Evans said. “Zoee, who has played in more offensive positions the last two years, was asked to step into a defensive position.”

Evans added that Oldroyd “shows up every day willing to work hard for herself and her team.”

“She takes any tasks with stride. She takes challenges head-on and becomes better through them. She is a positive aspect to the team, on and off the field.”

Oldroyd was also called “uplifting and kind” by her coach.

In addition to being a successful student academically, Oldroyd also runs cross-country and is a captain on the Rammettes drill team.

She most recently helped lead the Rams soccer team to a narrow 5-4 win over Richfield on Aug. 27. This week, Parowan will open 2A South region play when the Rams host Millard on Thursday at 4 p.m.

This is the first in a regular series of Cedar City News articles featuring noteworthy Iron County high school athletes, as nominated by their coaches through their school athletic directors.

