Red Bull Rampage cancels 2020 event, plans 2021 return

Brandon Semenuk hoists his bike over his head after winning Red Bull Rampage, Virgin, Utah, Oct. 25, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the past 19 years, Red Bull Rampage has brought together athletes from around the world to compete on one stage. However, the current challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the decision to cancel Red Bull Rampage 2020 and focus on a 2021 event for the freeride mountain bike community.

”This year, we were especially looking forward to delivering an event that entertained and excited the world about sports again, and we recognize the magnitude of the decision to cancel and the effect it has on the riders and industry,” Todd Barber, director of H5 events, said in a press release.

“However, the challenges presented by the global health pandemic both in getting riders and teams to the event, and in protecting the health and safety of the riders, staff and everyone involved including the local Southern Utah community, drove our decision making.”

The 2019 defending champion Brandon Semenuk, who hails from Canada, said complications around potential travel restrictions and crossing international – or even just state – borders was echoed by many athletes and played into the analysis and decision to cancel.

“I was excited to return to Utah this year to defend my title at the 2020 Red Bull Rampage, but as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, I wasn’t confident in my ability to bring my team to the U.S. due to travel restrictions, amongst other logistical challenges,” he said in the release.

Details on the forthcoming 2021 event will be available in the coming months.

