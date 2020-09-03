Police looking for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after human remains found in Cedar City

This undated photo shows Joshua James Glover, who police are looking for as a person of interest in an investigation in Cedar City, Utah | Photo courtesy of the Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police in Cedar City are looking for a man who they say is considered armed and dangerous after reportedly discovering human remains on his mother’s property.

The Cedar City Police Department was recently dispatched to the 500 South block of Cedarwood Terrace for a welfare check on 73-year-old Kay Gosewisch, who hasn’t been seen in several months. According to a press release from the department, officers did not receive a response and didn’t see anything suspicious at the time.

On Aug. 18, police received a call regarding suspicious activity involving Gosewisch’s bank account. Her son, 32-year-old Joshua James Glover, was allegedly attempting to withdraw several thousand dollars from her account. Officers went back to the home and noticed Gosewisch’s vehicle in the driveway, but no one answered the door. Police spoke with neighbors, and they were told that Gosewisch was possibly in Washington state or Nevada tending to a family member.

Since that time, Cedar City Police Investigations Division has followed up on the suspicious information and found that Glover had been using his mother’s bank account since April, according to the press release.

Investigators went to the home a third time and again received no answer. Given the suspicious circumstances, they entered the home and found “items that appeared to be suspicious.”

Police worked with the Iron County Attorney’s Office to draft a search warrant, and during a subsequent search of the property, investigators found buried human remains.

The human remains will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and cause of death.

Police are looking for Glover, the woman’s son, as a person of interest. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighting 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. It is believed that he is driving Gosewisch’s vehicle, a white 2007 Saturn Ion with Utah plate 776 UUV, which is listed as stolen. Glover has warrants for his arrest, including possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of controlled substances.

“He is considered armed and dangerous, so please do not approach him, just call 911,” the press release states.

