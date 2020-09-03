2-car collision in Washington City leads to passenger’s arrest

Scene of a two-car collision near intersection of Green Springs Drive and Telegraph Street, Washington City, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Two vehicles collided near a busy intersection in Washington City Monday afternoon. Although no injuries were reported, police subsequently arrested one of the passengers on unrelated outstanding warrants.

The collision, which was reported shortly after 1 p.m., occurred at the intersection of Green Springs Drive and Telegraph Street. It involved a silver Kia Spectra and a gold Infiniti passenger sedan.

Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz said the Kia had just turned left from Telegraph onto Green Springs when it struck the side of the Infiniti, which had just pulled out of the Harts Gas & Food parking lot.

Both vehicles sustained minor to moderate damage but were still operable and were not towed. Both cars were driven out of the roadway and into the Harts parking lot while officers investigated the crash.

No injuries were reported, but the vehicles’ occupants were checked out medically on scene by Gold Cross Ambulance personnel.

The adult female driver of the Infiniti was cited for making an unsafe left turn. Additionally, her adult male passenger was placed under arrest for outstanding warrants, Klotz said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.