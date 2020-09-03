Pickup collides with car in ‘very common’ incident on River Road

ST. GEORGE — A collision between a passenger car and a pickup truck disrupted traffic Wednesday afternoon on River Road near Bloomington Hills.

The incident at River Road and 2800 South Street was reported around 4:50 p.m., and the scene was cleared by 5:30 p.m. after both cars were towed away.

St. George Police Officer Anthony Ott, who responded to the scene, told St. George News that the driver of a silver Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn left from 2800 South onto southbound River Road but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A gold Chevy S-150 was traveling north and crashed head-on into the side of the Sentra.

The collision crushed the driver’s side of the Sentra, knocking the rear wheel off the vehicle. The driver of the Nissan was protected by the deployment of side airbags.

The S-150 had its front crushed by the impact.

Ott said drivers failing to allow approaching traffic to pass before making their left turn is something they regularly respond to in town.

“It’s a very common accident,” Ott said.

Ott said both drivers were examined at the scene and needed no further treatment.

However, there may have been some emotional damage for the S-150 driver. As his truck was loaded onto the tow truck and about to depart, he asked the driver to hold on before departing. He then placed his palm affectionately on the side of the vehicle like a fond farewell.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.