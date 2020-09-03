Build a neighborhood you’re proud to come home to: Take Visionary Homes’ new community, lifestyle survey

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Neighborhoods are built from more than just houses. It’s the amenities, people and lifestyle that make them worth living in – and staying in.

Along these lines, Visionary Homes is currently welcoming input from both current homeowners and future buyers on their ideal community.

The responses from their new online survey will help guide how the company designs new houses and developments in Southern Utah for years to come, said Jonathan Williams, director of marketing and development for Visionary Homes.

“We can see what’s being built, but we also want the feedback from St. George residents to tell us what they want their homes and communities to be like,” Williams said. “That’s unique for a home builder: to care and listen to people and build what they want.”

Visionary Homes will provide a $10 Amazon gift card to the first 50 participants, and one lucky winner will receive a $500 gift card from a random drawing conducted after the survey ends. The survey can be found online here.

This is the second survey created by Visionary Homes to gather community input. Just over 1,000 people responded to the initial survey that was conducted earlier this summer, Williams said.

Whereas the first questionnaire focused on houses and covered topics ranging from interior decor to architecture, this installment explores neighborhood, amenity and lifestyle preferences.

Visionary Homes is conducting similar surveys throughout the state, and Williams told St. George News that he has found Southern Utah residents neither expect nor need as much square footage as those in the Salt Lake area. Architectural preferences were different as well, with St. George customers preferring more modern, stylized designs.

“We know that home is the most important place for a person and their family,” he said. “We want people’s homes to be gorgeous and something that you’re proud of going home to. That’s not just a sales pitch – we truly believe in it from a philosophical level.”

Williams said that the new survey is fairly extensive and takes about 15-20 minutes to complete, adding that he decided to offer a monetary incentive as a way of thanking participants for taking time out of their busy lives to share their opinions.

Visionary Homes is a Utah-owned and operated company based in Logan since 2004. Most of the approximately 800 homes they construct each year are in northern Utah, with recent expansion into Salt Lake and Utah counties, as well as the Tooele and St. George areas.

“We’re very proud to be what we feel is a local builder,” Williams said. “There are a lot of national builders that have moved into Utah that really don’t understand the people that live here and what they want in a lifestyle. We know the value that Utah families are looking for.”

The neighborhoods that Visionary Homes develops are all about lifestyle, he said, rather than generic master-planned communities in which developers pinch every penny. From condominiums to single-family homes to multimillion-dollar estates, they do it all.

Visionary Homes is a partner builder in Washington City’s Warner Gateway development as well as Desert Color, the master-planned community just east of Interstate 15 and the Southern Parkway that will see up to 11,000 homes built over the next 25 years.

Williams told St. George News that Visionary Homes plans to do “quite a bit” of development in the area and already has other projects under contract.

“It’s so much fun to be able to build in St. George,” he said.

For more information, visit the Visionary Homes website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

