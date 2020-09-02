October 12, 1950 — September 1, 2020

Stewart Alan Batty passed away Sept. 1, 2020, in Hurricane, Utah from Pancreatic cancer. He was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Cedar City, Utah to Stewart Lavon and Velva Z. Topham Batty.

Alan grew up hunting, fishing and camping on Cedar Mountain and Pine Valley Mountain. He received a degree from SUU and taught elementary school for 30 years. He taught the first four years in Enterprise, Utah and then moved to Hurricane. It was in Hurricane where he met Larena Lee who he married in the St. George Temple on April 24, 1982. He finished his teaching career in Hurricane. He was greatly respected by parents, teachers and especially by his students.

He is survived by his spouse, Larena and by Craig (Paige) and grandchildren Carter, Jayden and Caleb as well as Jess (Morgan) and grandchildren Gene and Heidi.

The family would like to thank the people at Sun Tree Hospice, especially Shontell, as well as our friends and family for their support.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery. Seating will be limited, so please bring your own chair.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.