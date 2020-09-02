TGIF Show: Your Labor Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Sep. 4-7
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Find the Distance: A Jimmie F. Jones Retrospective | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Artist of the Month: Jenna Lineweaver | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Virtual Western Regional Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Illume Gallery of Fine Art website (online event).
- Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Trash Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Create a Uterus! | Admission: $15 | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St. Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Reiki II | Admission: $200 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | World Affairs Brief with Joel Skousen | Admission: Free | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Snake Awareness Class | Admission: $150 | Location: WOOF Wellness Center for Active Pets, 3199 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Uplifted Gathering | Admission: Free | Location: Spiral Recording Studios, 879 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, noon to 9 p.m. | “Prophets and the Constitution” World Premiere | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia Luau & Dinner | Admission: $19.99 – $44.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.) and Monday, 7-9 p.m. | Aida – School Edition | Admission: $15 | Location: Broadway Bound, 25 N. 300 West Building C, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Legally Blonde: The Musical | Admission: $19-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), 7:30-10 p.m. | Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Craft Camp | Admission: $25 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | Drive-In Movie: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial | Admission: $10 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Free Comic Book Summer | Admission: Free | Location: The Bead Forest, 41 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Maxwell Park Family Fest | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Hogwarts Day | Admission: $25 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Monday, 4-9 p.m. | Family Night | Admission: $59.99 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 6-7 p.m. | Popcorn and Wine Pairing | Admission: $35 | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free Community Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year-Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Picnic in the Vineyard | Admission: $65 | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 4-6 p.m. | Yacht Rock on the Patio | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Michael Dee | Admission: Free | Location: Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight PDT | One Hot Mess | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Austin Gray Band | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Trainwreck | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | St. George StreetFest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | The Manhattan – A Taste of History | Admission: $35 | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday through Monday, 4-11 p.m. | A Late Summer Night’s Dream Festival | Admission: $25 – $750 | Location: Kolob Gate Gardens, North Kolob Terrace Road, Virgin.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 7:30 a.m. | WomenRide: Anasazi | Admission: Free | Location: Anasazi Valley Trailhead, 3356 S. Anasazi Road, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Hike to Save Red Cliffs! | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Hills Trailhead, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | RC Adventure Trail Fundraiser | Admission: $10 | Location: Pioneer Park, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Red Rock Bicycle Co. Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 996 S. Main St. Suite A, Cedar City.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
