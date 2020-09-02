Driver involved in 3 vehicle crash found by police after fleeing the scene

ST. GEORGE — A driver involved in a three-vehicle wreck on 700 South by Dixie High School in St. George Tuesday originally fled from the scene of the crash until police caught up to him.

Around 5:15 p.m., St. George Police officers responded to the report of a car crashing into other vehicles parked along the street on 700 South just west of the 400 East intersection.

When they reached the scene, they found the front of a Honda passenger car sitting on top of the hood of a Hyundai Ascent. Next to the two cars just off the curb and on the sidewalk was a GMC van with a large dent on the driver’s side.

St. George Police were unable to describe just exactly how the crash occurred but confirmed the Honda’s driver had run from the scene following the crash.

Both the GMC van and Hyundai Ascent, which had been parked, belonged to the same person.

Traffic was largely unaffected by the crash despite slowing at times as motorists passed by and caught a glimpse of the vehicular carnage. One of the officers on scene also began going through the Honda’s interior after putting some gloves on for the task.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin confirmed Wednesday that police had found the driver and cited him with having a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.

