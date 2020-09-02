January 17, 1941 — August 31, 2020

Dennis Keith Whitaker, our beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in his home. He lived 79 wonderful years.

Dennis was born on Jan. 17, 1941, in Milford Utah to Dorothy Madeline Whitaker and Keith Wood Whitaker. He grew up in Milford, Utah and Salt Lake City, Utah; later moving to California and Arizona.

He joined the Army to serve his country and met his beautiful wife, Gerda, while serving in Augsburg Germany. They married on July 6, 1962.

After they were married, and he was released from the Military he brought her to California and later moved to Utah where they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They were fortunate to have 58 wonderful years together.

Dennis was the Engineer of the temple in St. George Utah for 18 years, the Orlando Florida temple for seven years, and the Houston Texas temple for three years. Once retired he and Gerda served a mission in Nauvoo Illinois for one year.

Dennis was a very devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a firm testimony of Jesus Christ. He served in many capacities in the church.

He adored his wife and treated her as his queen. He was a wonderful father and he loved his children and grandchildren very much.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Gerda Whitaker, and children, Gina Lindhardt (Frank), Wenda Christensen (Jeff), John Whitaker (Janene), James Whitaker, and Tom Whitaker (Christy), sister MarJean Grass (George), brother Don Whitaker (Sandy), brother Dale Whitaker (Claudia); 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Dennis was loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Keith Whitaker, his daughter Gina Rae Lindhardt, sisters LaDean Neff and Barbara Knudsen.

A special thanks to Dixie Home Hospice for the wonderful nurses and staff for their loving care. An extra special thanks to his nurse Karyn whom he grew to love.

