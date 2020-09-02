October 4, 1938 — August 30, 2020

Darryl Grant Hafen passed away suddenly at his home in Santa Clara on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was 81 years old.

Darryl is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; children, Trent, Darci Jane (Vanessa); brothers Legrand and Craig; brothers-in-law Ted Kezos and Spencer Rich; and sister-in-law Eleanor Wilkes; grandsons Braxton, Jordan, Tyrone, Jesse and Jerame; granddaughter Haley Lynn; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Elva Hafen, sister Gloria Kezos, son Troy Hafen and nephew Wade Hafen.

Darryl Grant Hafen was born to Elva and Grant Hafen Oct. 4, 1938, in St George Utah. He graduated from Dixie High School in 1956. He graduated from Utah State with his bachelor’s degree in June 1961.

He married his sweetheart Mary Jane Rich Aug. 5, 1961, in Paris, Idaho. They were later sealed in the St George Temple Dec. 27, 1962. After getting married, they moved to Kanab for two years where Darryl taught school and helped with sports. He enjoyed his Kanab years. They moved back to St George where he taught at Woodward and Dixie Middle School, where he taught for 23 years, where he combined knowledge and stories. He knew history of the U.S. and Utah, and geography.

Darryl worked for the Arizona Strip for 15 years, mainly on the fire crew at Black Rock and Mount Trumbull. Darryl was a member of the Lions Club for 25 years. You could find him on the north side of the Sun Bowl selling hot dogs at the concession stand.

Darryl was an active member of the LDS Church where he held several positions of leadership, but he enjoyed teaching the youth in Sunday School the most. Darryl refereed basketball for 25 years in the summer. He umped hundreds of softball games. He always wanted the athletes to decide the outcome of the game, not the officials’ calls.

Darryl was at home on the range. He loved being a cowboy and working with his horses and his cows. He was assisted often by his beloved friend Tina Taylor. He took over his dad’s allotment on the Arizona Slope and in Bull Valley in 1990.

Darryl was such a special man to so many people. He was known for his kindness, humor and his generosity. He took such good care of his dear Mary Jane and treated her like a queen. When his son Troy was ill, he spent countless hours at his bedside and made sure that he was taken care of.

Funeral services will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, Sept. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m., with a viewing for family and friends at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at the Santa Clara Cemetery following the services.

Services may be viewed online (Live or up to 90 days after the service), please go to webcast.funeralrecording.com and type in the event number 36148 and password DGH2020.

The family would like to thank everyone, especially neighbors and ward members, for their support at this difficult time.

