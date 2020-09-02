Police warn motorists to cut distractions following two-vehicle crash on 700 South

ST. GEORGE — A man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle was rear-ended by a delivery driver during heavy lunch-time traffic Wednesday.

At 12:20 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to the intersection of 700 South and Main for a two-vehicle crash involving a silver BMW and a black Mini Cooper.

Upon arrival, the driver of the BMW reported pain in his lower back, and he was stabilized and then transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper reported no injuries.

At the time of the crash, the BMW heading west on 700 South was stopped behind at least one other vehicle at a red light on Main Street when the Mini Cooper failed to stop in time and struck the BMW’s rear bumper. The impact linked both cars together when the front bumper of the Mini Cooper became wedged under the rear bumper of the BMW. The force of the crash was not sufficient enough to push the BMW into any other vehicles.

The Mini Cooper sustained extensive damage in the crash, while the BMW sustained minimal damage. Both were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was cited for following too close, Atkin said.

The officer went on to say St. George is getting busier, and with school back in session and the increase in traffic, there is also a heightened risk of being involved in a crash. She also said officers are seeing an increase in distracted driving and said motorists need to remove any distractions from the vehicle while driving.

Atkin also commented on the traffic, which is typical of 700 South.

“Oh my goodness, you guys know how traffic on this street can be,” she said, adding that motorists need to bring a little more patience to the table when they are behind the wheel.

