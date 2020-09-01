Ward ‘Gabby’ L. Moore

December 1, 1946 — August 30, 2020

Ward L. Moore, lovingly known as Gabby Moore, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after a long battle with heart failure. His passing comes 10 years to the day of the passing of his sister, Colleen. Gabby was born Dec. 1, 1946, in Panguitch, Utah.

Gabby spent his childhood years in Panguitch, spending time with his siblings and working at their restaurant and hotel. He loved going to horse races, even becoming a jockey in his youth. He graduated from Panguitch High School in 1965, then faithfully served an LDS Mission in Hawaii. Upon his return, Gabby’s life changed forever, as he met and married his eternal sweetheart LaRae on June 9, 1970. He continued his education at Southern Utah University, graduating with a Masters Degree in Education.

After moving to Kanab, Utah in 1972, he served as a teacher and principal until 2006. All of his students loved him and will always remember the strong scent of Bengay that resided permanently in his classroom. As his family grew, it became obvious that Gabby was one of a kind, a true friend with a hilarious sense of humor. Gabby made all feel welcome in a way that was his and his alone. During the summer months, Gabby spent his time at horse races all across Utah and was one hell of an announcer. It was plain to all that he had a love for horses, and he shared that love with his family. His family loves him dearly. He will be missed.

Gabby is survived by his wife, LaRae; children: Dustin (Jennifer) Moore, Ryan (Andrea) Moore, Scott (Ticee) Moore of St. George and Angela (Ben) Tanaka of Richland, Washington; 12 grandchildren; and siblings: Lige (Cindy) Moore of Maine and Birch (Kelley) Moore of Santa Clara. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Dewey Moore and Eliza Moxon Moore; his brothers: Harvey, Bill, Kerry, Harold, Keith, Kirk; and his sister, Colleen.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held at Metcalf Mortuary on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, prior to services from noon to 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.