July 15, 1951 — August 29, 2020

Trello William Prince was born on July 15, 1951, to William Wayne and Isabelle Newman Prince in Salt Lake City, Utah. He left this world to return to the loving arms of his Savior and loved ones after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on Aug. 29, 2020, in St. George, Utah.

He spent his early years growing up in Holladay, Utah, graduating from Olympus High School. He served an honorable mission in Japan where he learned to love and serve the Japanese people. After returning from his mission, he attended the University of Utah and received a bachelor of science in both management and finance where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

He married Gayle Riches on June 26, 1973, in the Salt Lake Temple. He and Gayle had a wonderful life together and upon graduation worked for several large banks as vice president where his responsibilities included mortgage and lending banker.

It was in Colorado they were finally able to adopt their daughter, Paula who blessed their lives immensely. Their family then moved to Arizona where he continued in business management and consulting. Their family was complete with the addition of another daughter, Laura in Arizona. After the passing of Gayle in 2002 with cancer, Trello and Laura moved to St. George where many of his Prince pioneers had settled generations before.

Trello lived a life always following the Savior. His many assignments through the years were always focused on the young men and their leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His love of the scouting program went far beyond merit badges and programs but to the very heart of training adult leaders and young men to be great men and learn lifelong skills to use for good. He lived the scout law and oath every single day. It was in the scouting program he met his wife Jan and were married in the St. George Temple in 2007.

Servant leader was his motto and he was always there to serve. He and his brother LaVelle were the driving force in creating the Quail Creek Scout Camp. He served in a bishopric, stake and ward YM presidency and also as a scoutmaster. Many youth earned their rank of Eagle Scout under his tutelage.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle; his parents; sisters: Nancy Bullock and Janice Prince Powers; son-in-law, Brian Layton; and brother-in-law, Charlie Hansen.

Trello is survived by his wife, Jan; daughters: Paula (Brandon) Snyder and Laura; Stepchildren: Tyson York and Troy York; 11 Grandchildren; siblings: Richard (Sharon), Mimi Hansen, Gayla (Ed) Wallace, Phil Powers, Greg (Beryle) Bullock, Maggie (John) Rothbauer, LaVelle (Kerrie) Prince, Karalee (Randy) Glauser, and Matt (Michelle).

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held at Metcalf Mortuary on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Taylorsville Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, Utah.

Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortury.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. The webcast will remain online for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.