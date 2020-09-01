Region 9 boys golf recap: Crimson Cliffs wins at cooler Cedar Ridge

CEDAR CITY — After three straight weeks of playing matches in sweltering triple-digit heat, the Region 9 golfers made their way back to Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City Monday afternoon where temperatures were in the low 80s, complemented with a light breeze.

Region leader Crimson Cliffs once again had the top scores of the day, the Mustangs’ team scored 292, beating by four strokes the 296 they shot on that same course during the season opener on Aug. 5.

Crimson Cliffs freshman Boston Bracken led all scorers Monday with a four-under-par 69, matching his score on that course four weeks earlier. Rounding out the top four Mustang scores for the day were Lucas Schone with a 72, Zach Felts with a 73 and Hayden King with a 78.

Coming in second place as a team were the Hurricane Tigers, who scored 314. They were led by Michael Stirland, who came in one stroke under par with a 72.

Pine View finished at 315, just one stroke behind Hurricane. The Panthers were led by Brandon Roundy, who had a 75.

Desert Hills placed fourth with a team score of 326, led by Boston Dixon’s 78.

Dixie was fifth with 331, led by Jax McMurdie’s 70, the second best individual score of the day.

See the chart below for Monday’s team scores.

Next week’s Region 9 match is scheduled for Sept. 10 at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane.

Region 9 boys golf results, Week 5

Cedar Ridge, Aug. 31 (18 holes)

Crimson Cliffs 292 Hurricane 314 Pine View 315 Desert Hills 326 Dixie 331 Cedar 337 Canyon View 343 Snow Canyon 361

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.