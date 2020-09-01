Roadwork commences on section of SR-12 through Bryce Canyon damaged by 2017 landslide; delays expected

This 2017 file photo shows a landslide that caused the road to be restricted to one lane of travel on State Route 12 leading into Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, Mar. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON — The Utah Department of Transportation began construction Monday on a project designed to enhance the safety and mobility of Scenic Byway/state Route 12 through Bryce Canyon National Park.

The project, which will encompass approximately 1 1/4 miles of SR-14 and is valued at over $8 million, extends efforts to bring further stability to a landslide area that claimed half of the road in February 2017 and follows an environmental assessment conducted jointly by both UDOT and the National Park Service to assess the long term stability and improvements necessary to sustain mobility needs into the future.

The project will also provide improved access for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians through a better defined corridor built within the context of park and regional needs.

In addition to pavement renovation, improvements include a westbound climbing lane to help reduce speed conflicts and provide passing opportunities on a steep curvy grade where driver visibility is limited. Six-foot wide shoulders will facilitate active transportation such as bicyclists for a portion of the road along with adjustments to striping, signing and barriers.

Much of the excavation, drainage and earthwork will take place during the fall months, with paving, final road striping and barrier work to be finished under proper temperatures next spring.

Motorists should plan for single lane closures with alternating traffic and traffic stops of up to 15 minutes during daylight hours.

Construction inquiries may be sent to sr12brycecanyon@utah.gov. Project information will be available on the UDOT SR-12 corridor webpage.

