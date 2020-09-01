August 29, 2020

Michael Nevin, 80, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved son of John Charles Nevin and Ada Leola Minor. He was also a proud member of the Cherokee Nation.

As a child, Mike grew up in Orange, California. and later moved to the San Gabriel Valley, where he attended La Puente High School and built many friendships that he continued to maintain until his death. He proudly served his country in the Army as a member of the 82nd airborne.

Mike met his current wife, Sandie, in 1976 while working at The Treasury in Lakewood, California. They married that same year establishing their home in the Lakewood area. An avid coin collector, Mike left the retail industry in 1978 to pursue his dream job in the field of Numismatics and spent the next 40 years in the field. He and Sandie retired in 2005 and moved to St. George Utah area.

Throughout his life, Mike demonstrated his deep-rooted Christian faith through his integrity, kindness, caring and his love for his family and friends. He was a member of the St. George Catholic Church. Mike was preceded in death by his parents as well as brothers John and Patrick. Most of all, Mike was a beloved husband, brother, father, stepfather, uncle, grandpa and was soon to become a great-grandpa for the first time. He is survived by his wife, Sandie; his sister Paula; daughters, Shay and Midge; sons, Tony and Jon, stepsons: Tod, Carl and Paul and son-in-law, Jim. He was the best ever grandpa to Steven, Kara, Matthew and Jace.

The family is grateful to family and friends for their many acts of kindness, the doctors and nurses at Intermountain Hospital and Intermountain Hospice. Mike’s legacy of living joyfully, caring deeply and loving abundantly will live on in all of us who were blessed to have known him. A celebration of Mike’s life will be celebrated after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Huntsman Cancer Foundation in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.