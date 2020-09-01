‘We get to know what their interests are’: Shaffer Team offers a personalized real estate experience

Staff portrait of the Shaffer Team, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Shaffer Team Real Estate, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Trustworthy resources offering sound advice can make all the difference in the process of buying or selling a home, and along these lines, the Shaffer Team promises a thoughtful and highly personalized real estate experience that clients will not only remember but also recommend.

“We want to offer all of our knowledge in real estate so that each client’s experience is as enhanced as possible,” team leader Nate Shaffer said. “We get to know what their interests are – to really understand them so we can help them find what they’re looking for.”

The Shaffer Team began with only Shaffer and his wife, Kim. Looking for a more family-oriented community in which to raise their kids, they moved to St. George from Las Vegas four years ago.

“We really didn’t know anybody at that time, but we got out and started getting to know our neighbors and making friends,” Nate Shaffer said.

Initially, they built their customer base by using the internet to track down buyers new in town or planning on moving to Southern Utah and “striving to provide more time and to make a deeper connection with them than they were used to finding elsewhere,” he said.

Since then, Shaffer has hired three buyer specialists, an operations manager and a sales manager.

The Shaffer Team represents properties across Washington and Iron counties, from custom homes and vacation rentals to master planned developments and lots. Shaffer said his client base is now evenly split between locals and people moving to Southern Utah from other areas, and many are referred by word-of-mouth.

When COVID-19 hit, Shaffer’s phone went unpleasantly silent for about six weeks, but he said that since mid-May, they’ve been “busier than ever” and have pivoted to offer clients more virtual options.

Prospective buyers can take an extensive tour of listings on their website or in real time via video chat. Shaffer said that these alternatives are appreciated by sellers uncomfortable with strangers coming into their house, as well as buyers from outside Southern Utah currently unable to travel and visit the property in person.

Shaffer has vowed to show his clients every house and community possible that matches their desires until they find the perfect fit. He said buyers should feel comfortable in their home and confident in its future value.

“We want them to come away feeling like they not only got the very best home for them but understanding all the reasons why it is the best home for them,” he said. “Communication is key, so they know where we’re at every step of the way.”

Shaffer and his agents strive to educate sellers about the closing costs they can expect and other choices available to them, such as renting the house, making it an investment property or waiting for a potentially larger payout down the road. During the consultation process, he said, the agent will dissect arguments both for and against selling before ultimately leaving the decision in the client’s hands.

“It’s never a high-pressure sale with us.”

Shaffer’s background encompasses consultative selling, construction management and land acquisition for developers. He becomes thoroughly invested in guiding each of his clients through the highly personal experience of buying or selling a home.

“We usually have a pretty strong friendship by the end,” he said. “After working so closely with our clients to sell their homes, it’s always a little sad each time the sale closes, knowing we won’t be seeing them as much – at least until the next time they need our help.”

Shaffer added that many of the buyers he represented while building his business reach back out to him when they’re ready to sell and look for something new.

“Our goal is for our clients to love their experience – to buy or sell a home with us and then call us again and again in the future,” he said. “I believe this approach to lasting relationships sets us apart in the industry.”

