Driver distracted by tuning radio, crashes into parked car, police say

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles were towed Monday afternoon following a collision on 200 East just south of 400 South after a man became distracted tuning his radio, police say.

At around 4 p.m., St. George Police were dispatched for a two-vehicle collision. St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson told St. George News the collision occurred after the driver of a black Lexus became distracted.

“A black Lexus passenger car was traveling southbound on 200 East. The driver stated that he tuned the radio, and in tuning the radio, left the roadway and struck a parked car, flipping his car onto its top,” Mickelson said.

As the car flipped, it collided with a parked orange Dodge 1500 truck.

“The speed of the impact on the back of the vehicle caused the sudden shift in weight and kind of vaulted the vehicle over,” he said. “But it caused the rear axel of the parked vehicle to be pushed forward.”

The man was the only occupant in the Lexus and was able to come out of the car on his own.

Gold Cross Ambulance and the St. George Fire Department also reported to the scene. The man suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

“The driver will be cited for careless driving, being distracted while driving,” Mickelson said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

