Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

August 31, 2020
All Lives Matter protest held on St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Aug. 29, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-30.

‘Rioters don’t listen to anything unless you’re armed’: Hundreds gather in response to rumored BLM protest

All Lives Matter protest held on St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Aug. 29, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Concerns over a potential Black Lives Matter protest that was supposed to take place Saturday evening in downtown St. George brought out hundreds of counter-protesters, some of whom were visibly armed, in response to fears that the BLM protest would devolve into a riot. However, the anticipated mayhem did not occur as the rumored busloads of BLM protesters failed to materialize.

Body found in remote area of Iron County identified as that of missing St. George woman

Composite image. Background photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Inset image of Stevie Wilkerson courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

IRON COUNTY — A body found nearly a week ago in a remote area of Iron County has been identified by authorities as the remains of Stevie Shay Wilkerson.

The 26-year-old St. George woman was reported missing earlier this month. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Man receives sentence that ‘society demands’ for forcible sex abuse involving a minor

Composite image with background photo of District Judge Jeffrey C. Wilcox via video in 5th District Court; overlay photo of Thomas Larkin, booking photo taken in Washington County, Utah, June 2, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — During a recent sentencing hearing for a Washington City man who admitted to sexually abusing a minor over whom he held a position of trust, the defense recommended jail time. The prosecution, on the other hand, recommended prison – a recommendation the judge took seriously.

Driving with no headlights ends in felony arrest on St. George Boulevard

Stock image | Photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop for driving without headlights on St. George Boulevard turned into a felony arrest after officers found narcotics in the vehicle, along with bank and identification cards that did not belong to the driver, late Thursday night.

Washington County Solid Waste District offers opt-out period for curbside recycling

A blue recycle bin and trash can. The Washington County Solid Waste District is currently visiting municipalities in the county in order to get a new contact for trash and recycle pick up by Republic Services approved, St. George, Utah, July 9, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Starting next week, those living in Washington County municipalities involved in curbside recycling have the opportunity to opt out of the program.

