Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

All Lives Matter protest held on St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Aug. 29, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-30.

ST. GEORGE — Concerns over a potential Black Lives Matter protest that was supposed to take place Saturday evening in downtown St. George brought out hundreds of counter-protesters, some of whom were visibly armed, in response to fears that the BLM protest would devolve into a riot. However, the anticipated mayhem did not occur as the rumored busloads of BLM protesters failed to materialize.

IRON COUNTY — A body found nearly a week ago in a remote area of Iron County has been identified by authorities as the remains of Stevie Shay Wilkerson.

The 26-year-old St. George woman was reported missing earlier this month. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, her death is being investigated as a homicide.

ST. GEORGE — During a recent sentencing hearing for a Washington City man who admitted to sexually abusing a minor over whom he held a position of trust, the defense recommended jail time. The prosecution, on the other hand, recommended prison – a recommendation the judge took seriously.

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop for driving without headlights on St. George Boulevard turned into a felony arrest after officers found narcotics in the vehicle, along with bank and identification cards that did not belong to the driver, late Thursday night.

ST. GEORGE — Starting next week, those living in Washington County municipalities involved in curbside recycling have the opportunity to opt out of the program.

