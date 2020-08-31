Red Cliffs Recreation Area reopens following fire-related emergency closure

Cottonwoods along the Quail Creek streambed sit in the lowlands of Red Cliffs Recreation Area with the namesake cliffs above and the Pine Valley Mountains towering in the background, Red Cliffs Recreation Area, Utah, Oct. 20, 2017 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management’s Red Cliffs Recreation Area has been reopened following an emergency closure due to fire and related damages.

The campground, day-use areas, White Reef trailhead, and the nonmotorized looped trail system are now open.

“We worked quickly to assess and repair damage to the area and reopen the sites for the public,” BLM St. George Field Office Field Manager Keith Rigtrup said in a news release. “We still have some work to do to repair all of the damage from the Cottonwood Trail Fire.”

To provide for public safety and resource protection, the Cottonwood Trailhead and multiple associated trails, all in the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, will remain closed until repairs to the facilities at the trailhead are completed this fall.

Closure signs are posted at the main entry point to the trailhead. Maps of the affected area and other documents associated with this closure are available online.

