National Weather Service issues red flag warning for Washington County

ST. GEORGE — A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City for Washington County Tuesday.

The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for wind and low relative humidity in fire weather zone 497.

Northeast winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph are expected, along with a relative humidity of around 15%, according to NWS.

Critical fire weather conditions are anticipated. Any fires that start may spread rapidly.

Precautions and preparedness

If you are traveling or planning to recreate using ATVs or similar vehicles, take the following precautions to avoid starting a wildfire:

Avoid driving or parking your vehicle in tall grass.

Never throw a lighted cigarette out of a vehicle.

When pulling a trailer, attach safety chains securely; loose chains can drag on the pavement and cause sparks, igniting roadside fires.

Look behind you before driving away from fire-sensitive locations such as areas with tall grass or campsites to check for signs of a developing fire.

Always use a spark arrester on internal combustion engines.

