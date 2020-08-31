October 4, 1939 — August 27, 2020

Ingrid Adele Alvarez of St. George, Utah, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Ingrid was born on Oct. 4, 1939, to Fritz and Betty Werz, in Schweinfurt Germany.

She came to the United States when she was 18 years old. She worked two jobs as a single mother to provide for her children. Her hobbies included crocheting blankets and beanies, gambling, playing bingo, word search puzzles, yard sales on the weekends and she loved flipping the bird LOL.

Ingrid is survived by all her children, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and everyone else who called her grandma.

Ingrid is preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank and her great-grandson Uriel Jr.

She was loved by many and will be missed by many. Fly high Grandma/Mom. We love you always and forever.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.