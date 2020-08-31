Ask a Local Expert: What steps do I take during a water leak?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — There’s never a convenient time for a water leak in a home or business, but taking quick action can prevent it from becoming a flooding emergency.

Stephen Tatom, owner-operator of SERVPRO St. George, said the first thing to do to minimize further damage is to stop the source of the leak using the shutoff valve on the appliance that is leaking.

“Sometimes, the shutoff valve is the source (of the leak), or we’re unsure where the leak is coming from,” he said. “In this case, shutting off the main water line to the property will always stop the leak from continuing.”

Shutoff valves for the main water line are usually found at the edge of the property near the street. Tatom recommends that home and business owners locate this shutoff point as a precautionary measure before a loss.

“If you’re having trouble finding the shutoff during a water damage situation, please give us a call, and we will be happy to walk you through the process as we dispatch a SERVPRO certified crew to your home,” he said.

While waiting for a cleanup crew, Tatom recommends moving small items out of the path of the water.

“We will make it like it never even happened,” Tatom said.

