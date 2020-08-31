Over a month after being reported missing, 24-year-old located

Nolan Willie Fisher, 24, who was last seen near Sands Motel in St. George, Utah, has been found, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Nolan Willie Fisher, 24, who was reported missing July 23, has been located in Las Vegas, police say.

After Fisher was reported missing, the St. George Police Department asked the public for information to help locate him. Fisher had been last seen on June 15 near the Sands Motel on St. George Boulevard.

The Police Department posted a flyer on their Facebook page, which described Fisher as well as information regarding his previous whereabouts.

On July 24, Fisher’s cousin Junior Drye Perank posted a message on the Utah Missing Persons Facebook page also asking the public for help in finding his cousin. Perank said Fisher’s nickname is “Nolan Grande” and that he was officially reported missing July 23.

“I was told he has left before, but checks-in,” Perank said in his post.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News that Fisher was found Aug. 12 after someone saw the missing person flyer and reported that Fisher was in jail in Las Vegas.

Atkin was able to confirm that Fisher was in custody but did not provide further details about his arrest. She said Fisher was reported “in good health.”

