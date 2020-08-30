Washington City Council selects former council member to fill midterm vacancy

ST. GEORGE — A familiar face for some is returning to the Washington City Council in order to fill the midterm vacancy left by former Councilman Daniel Cluff.

Roger Bundy, a long-term resident with prior City Council and Planning Commission experience, was selected to fill the midterm vacancy Wednesday following two rounds of voting by the City Council and mayor.

During the first round of voting, Bundy tied with Rick Schofield, also a former member of the city’s Planning Commission. The two were among the 10 applicants who arrived at the City Office to be interviewed by the council.

The other applicants included Katie Bingham, Kendall Clements, Quinn Gibson, Michael Goold, Bret Henderson, Justin LeClair, Ben Martinsen and Dave Reisner. Two other applicants – Todd Alford and Jacob Kitchen – were not present at Wednesday night’s council meeting.

While each applicant and supporter sat 6 feet apart, it was the fullest the council chambers has been since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.

Bundy, who works as a surveyor, has lived in Washington City for 39 years and originally served on the City Council from 2000 to 2011.

He told the council he loves the city and had a lot to offer.

“I’m here, I’m available and I’ve had the same experience with this position as you all know,” Bundy told the council during a short introduction. “I want to be able to serve this community as I have in the past.”

Councilman Kurt Ivie asked Bundy to speak to his time, ability and desire in relation to serving the city.

“Time is significant,” Bundy said, noting he devotes time to his family and a small business he runs yet understands the time that is necessary to dedicate to the council.

As to ability, having served on the City Council before, Bundy said he was already familiar with the “processes and procedures” of the city. He has also maintained relationships with long-term members of the city staff, he added.

On desire, Bundy reiterated his love for the city and wanting to serve it once more.

“I feel I have something to offer to fill this position at this time,” he said.

Speaking to St. George News following his selection by the City Council, Bundy said the decision to apply for the midterm vacancy was an easy one due to the encouragement he received from others.

“I know a lot of people in the community and had a lot of people encouraging me to get in,” he said.

Having lived in Washington City for nearly 40 years, Bundy said he’s also seen a lot of change and is always interested in learning why people chose to move into the city.

“Any newcomers to our city are very welcome here,” he said. “I look forward to getting to know more people.”

Bundy added he is also very much in favor of supporting and preserving the city’s heritage.

Reference to honoring the city’s heritage was made in relation to recent calls to the city to remove the statue of Robert Covington. Though Covington is one of the area’s founders, his status as a slave owner prior to joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and moving West is considered potentially offensive to facets of the community.

Ivie, who has known Bundy for many years, said he would make a strong addition to the council at this time, particularly as they prepare to select a new city manger.

“I know him quite well,” Ivie said. “I know that Roger will be an asset to the council. … He is a man with great experience and will be a good fit.”

Bundy will be sworn in as the council’s newest member at the next council meeting set for Sept. 9.

Whether he plans to run for office in 2021, Bundy said that was an open question for now and wanted to focus on the immediate business of the council instead.

