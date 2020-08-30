Volunteers invited to participate in trash cleanup project along state Route 56

Roadside trash along state Route 56, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Jamie Cox Harline, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Volunteers of all ages are invited to join in a community service project to pick up roadside trash along a section of state Route 56 on the west side of Cedar City Monday evening.

The project is being spearheaded by Cedar City resident Jamie Cox Harline, who says she’s been picking up trash along SR-56 near her home for years.

“I ride my bike and I run on Highway 56,” she told Cedar City News. “I just hate the garbage. I think it’s gross. I think it’s embarrassing for our visitors, I mean for us, to have our visitors come and see that.”

“Every spring and fall I clean up at least probably 15 bags of garbage,” she added.

Harline said the project is ideal for families, clubs, sports teams, church youth groups, school and community organizations, as well as individuals who just want to get out of the house and help the community.

“Seriously, we live in one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to, and I’ve been to a lot of places,” Harline said. “To see it just covered in trash makes my heart sad.”

The project is listed on the JustServe.org community service website, but Harline said it’s not necessary to register online beforehand.

The project is scheduled to run from 5-8 p.m., with the primary focus being the north side of SR-56 starting at 3900 West and going westward.

Trash bags will be provided. In addition, Iron County Landfill supervisor Bruce Anderson and his staff will supply a truck to haul the trash as well as a digital sign to warn motorists about the workers along the roadside.

Volunteers are invited to meet at the Monte Vista sign located about 100 feet north of SR-56 at 3900 West at 5 p.m. to receive instructions and pick up garbage bags. Participants are encouraged to wear bright orange or fluorescent green T-shirts or safety vests. A limited number of safety vests will be available for those who don’t have one. Volunteers should also wear appropriate clothing for the occasion, including comfortable long pants, durable shoes and gloves, Harline said.

Event details

What: state Route 56 roadside trash cleanup project.

When: Monday, Aug. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Who: Individuals, families or groups. All ages are welcome to volunteer.

Where: Volunteers will start at 3900 West and make their way westward on the north side of SR-56.

Additional information: Contact organizer Jamie Cox Harline at 435-868-1862

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.