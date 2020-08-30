Driving with no headlights ends in felony arrest on St. George Boulevard

Written by Cody Blowers
August 30, 2020
Stock image | Photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop for driving without headlights on St. George Boulevard turned into a felony arrest after officers found narcotics in the vehicle, along with bank and identification cards that did not belong to the driver, late Thursday night.

On Thursday shortly after 10 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on St. George Boulevard for driving without any headlights or taillights.

During the stop, the driver was identified as 31-year-old Eric Albert by his driver’s license issued out of Washington State, which the officer discovered through a records check had been revoked, according to charging documents filed with the court.

A K-9 unit also responded to assist, and during a sweep around the outside of the car, the dog indicated to the possible presence of narcotics.

Albert consented to a search of his person and of the vehicle, which is when the officer found three bank cards and a California Driver’s License, none of which were issued to the suspect.

Eric Albert, 31, of Ivins, booking photo taken in Washington County, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a white cylindrical tube with a white crystalline substance inside that later tested positive as methamphetamine using a presumptive field test.

While speaking with the driver, Albert told police that he found the bank cards and driver’s license and had yet to attempt to return them to their owners, the report states, and denied having any knowledge there was methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the car.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility facing three counts of acquisition of a financial transaction. He also faces one count of possession of an identification document for the driver’s license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, each a misdemeanor.

The bail amount initially set at $5,010 when the suspect was booked. The following day, charges were filed and his bail was set at $20,120.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!