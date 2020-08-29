Photo gallery: All Lives Matter protesters gather on St. George Boulevard

All Lives Matter protest held on St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Aug. 29, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday night on St. George Boulevard with the stated intention to “stand up for all lives.”

According to the Facebook event page for the All Lives Matter protest, organizers were rallying people to “come together as one….Peacefully…. Unite as one,,, not one race.. Everything that is happening is happening to all of us.. We need to teach our children, the next generation. Teach them right from wrong.. Protect our communities against wrong doings, looting, destroying and the aftermath left behind. If we don’t stand up now it’s only going to get worse.”

A small group of approximately 20 Black Lives Matter protesters also showed up and staged near the Iceberg Drive-Inn on the corner of the Boulevard and 200 East.

St. George News was on the scene, and this article will be updated with more coverage from the event.

