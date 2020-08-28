Region 9 boys golf recap: hole-in-one among week 4 highlights

ST. GEORGE — The Crimson Cliffs High School boys golf team set a team-record score of 274 in winning the fourth weekly Region 9 match Thursday at Southgate Golf Club in St. George. The Mustangs’ 10-under-par effort eclipsed the previous team record of 276 that was set a couple of weeks ago at SunRiver.

Leading the way for Crimson Cliffs on Thursday was Lucas Schone, who shot a 66. Mustang teammates Boston Bracken (67) and Cruz Kirchhausen (69) also shot under par, while Zach Felts went one over with a score of 72.

Shooting the individual best score of the day was Michael Stirland of Hurricane High, whose six-under par 65 marked the first time this season that a player not on Crimson Cliffs had won Region 9’s top individual honors for the week.

Another highlight of the day was the hole-in-one achieved by Dixie’s Jack Christensen. Christensen aced the 176-yard par-3 seventh hole for his first-ever hole-in-one. He finished with a score of 76 for the round.

The Desert Hills Thunder finished in second place as a team with a score of 298, moving them into a tie with the Dixie Flyers for second place in the overall season standings. The Thunder were led by Boston Dixon’s 69, while the Flyers were paced by Jax McMurdie’s 66. Dixie was among three schools that finished in a tie for third place with team scores of 303 on Thursday, matching the totals of Hurricane and Pine View.

See the chart below for Thursday’s team scores.

Next week’s Region 9 match is scheduled for Monday at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City.

Region 9 boys golf results, Week 4

Southgate, Aug. 27 (18 holes)

Crimson Cliffs 274 Desert Hills 298 (Tie) Dixie 303 (Tie) Pine View 303 (Tie) Hurricane 303 Cedar 325 Snow Canyon 326 Canyon View 336

