Region 9 football scores from Friday night

ST. GEORGE — Here are Friday’s football scores from around Region 9.

Canyon View 41, Enterprise 6

Enterprise opened the game with a lone touchdown but that proved to be their only score of the game as Canyon View went on to score 41 straight points to get the blowout win. This was the Falcons’ third straight blowout victory. Quarterback Jake Garrett accounted for five of their six touchdowns.

Cedar 51, Taylorsville 19

Cedar started the game off with 37 straight points and ran to a blowout win on the road against Taylorsville. Jaron Garrett accounted for five of the Reds’ touchdowns, with one coming by way of the run.

Spanish Fork 28, Desert Hills 26

After being up 18-14 in as the game headed into the fourth quarter, the Desert Hills Thunder were not able to hold on, losing to Spanish Fork on the road. Connor Ashby had three running touchdowns for the Thunder on the night.

Snow Canyon 24, Morgan 13

After Morgan got the first score of the game, the Warriors rallied for 24 consecutive points in the second quarter to take a big lead going into halftime. While they did not score again, the big second quarter was enough to lead the Warriors to victory on the road. Landon Frei threw for all three of Snow Canyon’s touchdowns.

Mountain Ridge 45, Hurricane 6

After a big win against Murray last week, the Hurricane Tigers suffered a blowout loss against Mountain Ridge at Herriman. The lone Tiger touchdown was scored by Conner Nielson on a 10-yard rush near the end of the first quarter.

Pine View 41, Park City 40

Pine View went into halftime up 20 points on Park City, a state finalist last season, but what looked to be a blowout turned into a close game down the stretch. Park City made it a six-point game at the end of the third quarter and then went on a run in the fourth, scoring three touchdowns to make a late push. A Park City touchdown with about two minutes left in the game brought the deficit to one point, but the Miners were unable to convert the point after attempt and Pine View got the narrow road win.

Mountain View 21, Dixie 20

Although Dixie was ahead by six late in the game against Mountain View in Orem, the Bruins scored a late touchdown to capture the win. With the loss, Dixie moves to 0-3 on the season. Bronson Barben threw for two touchdowns in the losing effort.

