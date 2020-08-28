SUU receives grant to offer 7 free ‘immediate and relevant’ certificate programs

The Old Main on the Southern Utah University campus, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 17, 2019 | File photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University has been awarded a grant from the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development and its Talent Ready Utah team, in partnership with the Utah System of Higher Education, to develop and deliver free professional development certificate programs to help those displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from SUU, the funding will be used to provide training for 265 participants in seven new certificate programs designed to help tool individuals for new jobs or career advancements.

“This one-time opportunity is exciting to be able to offer to those who are displaced from employment, looking to upskill into an in-demand occupation or advance within their industry,” SUU’s Executive Director for the Office of Regional Services Stephen Lisonbee said in the release. “We are honored to partner in this investment to be part of southern Utah’s recovery.”

Lisonbee said that with the grant, online professional development certificate programs will be deployed to support both key industries within the region and an economic response to the impact of COVID

“Rural counties in the region have been especially hard hit. These funds will help us get the necessary training and counseling to our neighbors in outlying communities.”

Launching at various starting points this fall for completion by spring, the list of SUU’s no-cost certificate opportunities includes the following:

Parks and public lands stewardship.

Online and remote teaching basics.

“Better Your Business.”

Community health care worker.

Basic cybersecurity certificate.

Enriched teaching skills for professionals.

Entrepreneurship case studies and application.

Aviation maintenance general training certificate.

Melynda Thorpe, SUU Community & Professional Development executive director, said each certificate is designed to prepare individuals for “immediate and relevant workforce opportunities.”

“Our certificates can also stack into SUU bachelor and master degree programs providing participants who are interested in completing degrees with a financial head start,” Thorpe said.

In July, the Utah State Legislature allocated $4,500,000 to the Utah System of Higher Education to create in-demand, short-term educational programs to promote furloughed, laid-off or dislocated workers, as well as underserved or other populations affected by COVID-19 in accordance with the federal CARES Act.

For more information on opportunities and training at SUU, click here.

