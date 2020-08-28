Hazardous weather outlook issued across western Utah, flash flooding possible

Lightning lights up the sky during a thunderstorm seen from Santa Clara, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the western two-thirds of Utah and in southwest Wyoming.

The warning begins around 4 a.m. on Friday and is in effect through Thursday. The affected areas include parts of northern Utah as well as Utah’s Dixie and Zion National Park.

On Friday, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the night, with isolated flash flooding possible in southern and eastern Utah, according to NWS.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible in the evenings both Saturday and Sunday, with isolated flash flooding possible across southern and eastern Utah through Thursday.

A pair of cold fronts will sweep across the area Sunday and Monday, which could result in critical fire weather conditions. Below normal temperatures are likely early next week.

Anyone who observes severe weather is asked to report it to NWS.

Flash flood safety

Washington County Emergency Services recommends taking the following steps to stay safe in a flash flood:

Get to higher ground. Leave areas subject to flooding.

Do not drive or walk into flooded areas. It only takes 6 inches of water to sweep a person off their feet.

Stay informed. Monitor local radar, television, radio, internet or social media for updates.

