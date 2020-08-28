Woman cut out of SUV, transported to hospital following rollover in front of Santa Clara Elementary School

ST. GEORGE — A woman was taken to the hospital after being cut out of her SUV by firefighters after it rolled in front of Santa Clara Elementary School Friday afternoon.

Santa Clara-Ivins police officers and firefighters responded to the report of an SUV that had rolled onto its side in the area of 2950 Crestview Drive around 4:45 p.m., Santa Clara-Ivins Sgt. Reed Briggs said.

While facets of the incident are still under investigation, Briggs said it appears a Toyota SUV ran into a pile of landscaping rock that had been left in the street.

The impact caused the SUV to roll and come to a rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle in the middle of the street.

A man and woman were in the SUV at the time of the crash. The man was able to get out of the SUV and refused medical aid when first responders arrived. However, the woman, who had been driving, was trapped in the SUV and had to be cut out by firefighters.

The driver received a head injury but was conscious and alert when taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center, Briggs said. However, he was unable to confirm how serious the woman’s injuries may have been at the time.

No citation has been issued yet in relation to the crash as it is currently under investigation, Briggs added.

St. George News reported HOLLIE STARK contributed to this story.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.