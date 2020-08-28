What’s on the Menu: Pieology Pizzeria | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When buying or selling real estate, there are only three things you need to worry about: location, location, location. It is the same with pizza, only in pizza’s case it is options, options, options.

Lucky for “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke and his guest, Red Rock Real Estate agent Jessica Elgin, at Pieology Pizzeria there are so many crust, sauce and topping options that there’s basically a pizza for even the pickiest palate.

“So what sets Pieology apart from the others?” Demke asked. “That’s easy, options.”

Join Sheldon at Pieology Pizzeria on episode 59 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Demke and Elgin started the pizza fest with Pieology’s newest crust: the all chicken crust. They topped their chicken with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, cilantro and bacon then drizzled barbecue sauce after baking for good measure.

“All chicken! And it did not disappoint,” Demke said of the new menu option, adding that it blew his mind.

Next the pair dove into a deep dish of meaty madness that had Elgin reminiscing on her roots.

“I’m from northern Kansas City … Chicago, that type of area,” Elgin said, “When we know pizza, I mean, we really know the deep dish pizza.”

But though she knows the deep dish, Elgin is a veritable connoisseur of the Margherita pizza.

Elgin and Demke piled mozarella cheese, red sauce, basil, grape tomatoes and garlic on top of a cauliflower crust putting a unique and healthy spin on a classic.

“The reality is that Margherita pizzas are something I try everywhere I travel, so, all over the world,” Elgin said, adding that trying one at Pieology was a really unique experience.

Pieology Pizzeria is conveniently located (location, location, location) in the Red Rock Commons shopping plaza, 15 S. River Road, St. George, and is ready to serve up a variety of pizzas (options, options, options) seven days a week.

Pieology Pizzeria| Address: Red Rock Commons, 15 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-429-6998 | Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1o p.m. | Website | Facebook.

