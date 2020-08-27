‘Shaking up the snow globe’: Satori Health brings ketamine therapy for depression, PTSD to Southern Utah

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A little over a year ago, I was approached by a nurse’s assistant named Kristy after I had left a surgical patient in the recovery room following performing anesthesia.

“What do you know about ketamine for depression?” she asked.

As a board-certified anesthesiologist, I told her what I knew, which is that ketamine is an anesthesia drug, but it has been used recently to treat depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and other mental problems. It rapidly relieves suicidal thoughts and stops obsessive patterns of thinking. Often, patients have some of the most meaningful, spiritual experiences of their lives while undergoing ketamine treatment.

“I’m so suicidal that I’ve boxed up all my possessions,” Kristy said. “Would you be willing to give me ketamine?”

At the time, nobody in Southern Utah was offering the service. I had grown up here but had just moved back after serving on the faculty at the University of Utah. I had a young family, a busy anesthesia practice and plenty of student debt. The last thing I needed was a mental health practice.

But Kristy was so sincere – and brave to reach out. Also, I’ve also struggled with my own life challenges, and I felt that I could give something back to the community, both professionally and personally. I told her I would be willing, but more than that, the moment was the genesis of Satori Health, a group of medical professionals who are dedicated to improving the mental health of Southern Utah and the surrounding area. Satori is a Japanese term for “sudden enlightenment.”

Over the next year, my wife and better half in every sense of the word, Dr. Rachel Allen, and I bought a quaint pioneer house in which to run our little clinic. Since the setting of ketamine treatment is vital to the outcome, we made it into a living room-like environment. People often comment on the energy of the house.

Since the beginning, we’ve wanted to offer intimate connections with our patients. We sit with them the entire treatment, which typically lasts 90 minutes. In that time, we delve into the root issues of why the patient is seeking care.

During a ketamine treatment, people usually experience an altered state of consciousness, which is a large component to the success of the therapy. They may have visions and an experience of unity with the universe, overwhelming love and self-acceptance. Sometimes, people have an out-of-body experience.

This is why it’s critical to have a qualified guide with you during the treatment. It can make the difference between a “good trip” and a terrifying one. This therapeutic relationship is one of the keys to our success. Everyone gets my cell phone number if they need to send me a text.

A useful analogy of how ketamine works is “shaking up the snow globe.” When you’re depressed and anxious, your thoughts and emotions just go in circles. Ketamine disrupts those circular patterns. When the snow settles, you have the opportunity to lay down new tracks. It allows your inner wisdom to shine out of the darkness.

Spirituality plays a huge role in ketamine therapy. Often, the ketamine experience can only be described in spiritual language: “Love,” “acceptance,” “surrender,” “shadows,” “light” and “floating” are terms that patients most often report. Most people say it’s one of the top five most meaningful experiences of their lives – up there with the birth of a child.

At Satori, we want the relief from mental anguish to be sustained. We spend a lot of time talking about the meaning of life. We use concepts from psychology, religion, philosophy, neuroscience and spirituality – tailored to what resonates with you. Because your body is intimately connected with the quality of your mental experience, we use our medical training to maximize your physical health. Diet, exercise, meditation and mindfulness are taught at Satori.

Some of my most meaningful relationships with patients have come while working with their therapists. This is part of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. Ketamine relaxes the mental defenses that we all have, defenses that are often a result of trauma – physical, sexual or emotional. When the walls are down, true healing emerges from our vulnerability.

If you’re wondering if ketamine would be right for you, you can read my blog. There are only a few reasons why we couldn’t treat you. Most people seek treatment because they are suicidal or severely depressed. Many people have had severe abuse in the past. Others want to use ketamine as a vehicle for self-exploration.

Connecting with people through ketamine therapy has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my journey, and I’d like to be a guide on your journey.

By the way, Kristy, the nurse’s assistant who first approached me about this type of treatment, is doing amazing, and I bet she’d love to share her story if you’re interested. Call us at 435-248-2224 today to find out more!

