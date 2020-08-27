‘Our hearts are just breaking’: Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue honors attempts to resuscitate unresponsive infant

The Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue Department presents Kendee Bowler with a Lifesaver Award in Veyo, Utah, Aug. 26, 2020 | Photo courtesy of The Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three-month-old Jovie Bennett had just been put down in her crib when 20 minutes later, she was no longer breathing. As the Bennetts yelled for help, neighbor Kendee Bowler came to the rescue.

Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue and the Northwest Fire District arrived shortly after Bowler had begun CPR, and after continued treatment by first responders, they were able to get a pulse back.

“Taylor, Jovie’s mom, was already performing CPR. She had put Jovie down for a nap and had checked her just 20 minutes prior. Kendee took over CPR from Taylor and that was critical,” Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue Department Interim Chief Christina DuBois said.

For Bowler’s efforts on scene, she was awarded a Lifesaver Award by the Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue Department.

“She’s also a young mother, her children are the same age as the Bennett’s,” DuBois said. “In fact, she had a baby that is exactly the same age as Jovie.”

Jovie was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center and then she was then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

DuBois said Jovie had no preexisting conditions and was on no medications. She also said there are certain challenges of performing CPR on an infant as it’s different than administering it to an adult or young adult.

“She is a nurse, she is not working as a nurse right now, but she stepped up to the plate,” DuBois said. “It’s scary to do that, but she did it. I can’t stress enough the importance of knowing CPR and not being afraid to do it.”

While Bowler’s efforts allowed the family more time with their baby, DuBois confirmed that Jovie died after she was taken off of life support by her family on Thursday.

The Bennetts announced the news at a benefit team roping, silent auction and bake sale on Wednesday night that was put on to help the family.

“The whole community pulled together for the Bennetts,” DuBois said. “Our hearts are just breaking at the fire department for them. It’s sad for us to go on any emergency medical call, but it’s so much more sad for an innocent infant. We really feel for the family and the friends.”

