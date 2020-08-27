December 7, 1924 — August 25, 2020

Ray Farrington Martin was called home on Aug. 25, 2020, at the age of 95 after living a long and fulfilling life. He was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Provo, Utah to William Pearly and Alice Isabelle Farrington Martin. He was the last surviving of seven children.

Ray joined the U.S. Navy at an early age and served as an airplane mechanic for more than 20 years and in three wars, including WWII, Korean and Vietnam. After retiring from the U.S. Navy in 1965, he worked in the private sector and later at the U.S. Post Office, where he retired in 1989.

He married his sweetheart, Heloise Hansen, on Aug. 28, 1971, and was later sealed in the Jordan River Temple. Combined, they had nine children whom they melded together into a loving family.

Ray is survived by his wife of 49 years, Heloise Martin; eight children: Mitzi Luke, Ron Martin, Jim Martin, Karen (Marty) Bramwell, David L. (Raico) Martin, John (Debby) Sullivan, David Martin, and Jackie (Danny) Jackson; 31 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

He was known as Ray to many, Dad to some, and Gramps to his favorite people. He loved camping and fishing, reading (mostly church books) and road trips. He especially loved sharing his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Ray and Heloise served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand where they touched many lives. He taught his children to love and respect others and to always do the “right thing.”

He had a nickname for most of his kids and grandkids, often in the form of a jingle he would make up, and he always broke into the appropriate song whenever he saw one or thought of one – which was quite often. Gramps, we will continue singing your songs. You will be missed – I call ‘sips forever’! Operator… operator…?

Graveside Services will be Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery located at 255 E. 600 North. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 N. Main St., Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922.