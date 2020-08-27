January 21, 1963 — August 24, 2020

Gordon Wayne Gubler, 57, left this crazy mixed-up world Aug. 24, 2020.

Gordon was born to Norman and Ann Miller Gubler on Jan. 21, 1963, in St George Utah.

Gordon is survived by his sweetheart, LynnDee Aldrich, Washington Utah, his son Duncan (Keli), grandson Raiden, parents Norman and Ann Gubler, siblings Kathy (Ron) Sanders, Lloyd (Pam) Gubler, Marie Jones, Laura (Ray) Justice, Vaughn (Christine) Gubler, Scott (Amber) Gubler. Gordon was preceded in death by his brother Jerald Paul Gubler.

Gordon graduated from Hurricane High School. He then served an LDS mission in Raleigh, North Carolina. Gordon was an original adrenalin junkie. During his younger years, Gordon loved riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, road bikes anything if it had two wheels. He enjoyed cliff diving, skydiving and almost anything that would push the limit, and was always game to try new things. Gordon was a certified welder and took great pride in his profession. In later years he worked as a professional house painter. Gordon also toned down his hobbies in later years to include good times with family and friends, camping, hunting, swimming, partying, hiking and sightseeing with LynnDee. Some of Gordon’s greatest qualities were his love for people and his comedic wit. Gordon loved to help people and was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

There will be viewing on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, 8-9 a.m. at Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West Hurricane, Utah.

Funeral Services is Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, 9 a.m. at Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary 25 N. 2000 West Hurricane, Utah. Internment is at LaVerkin City Cemetery 10:30 a.m.

Due to the current protocols related to COVID-19, only close family and friends are invited to the Funeral service.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.