TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | Aug. 28-30

Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Mesozoic | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m. | Gravel | Admission: Free (must be 21+) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Jackson Republic | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.

Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Reality Check | Admission: $5 (must be 21+) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Back to School Glow Night | Admission: $7-$30 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Rally 89 & 89A No Racism | Admission: Free | Location: Samco, 289 S. 100 East, Kanab.

