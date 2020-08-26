TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

August 26, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Aug. 28-30

Art               

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Southern Utah Seniors Conference | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 585 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Lunch with the Doc | Admission: Free (RSVP required) | Location: St. George Surgical Center, 676 S. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Beginning Aquaponics Workshop | Admission: $79 | Location: Zion Mountain Ranch, 12120 W. Highway 9, Mt. Carmel.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Intuitive Childbirth Course | Admission: $40 | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St. Suite 103, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. | Belly Dance Basics | Admission: $11 | Location: Cottonwood Cove Park, 1027 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn, 72 W. Center St., Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Virtual Sunday Services | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George Facebook page (online event).
  • Sunday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Uplifted Gathering | Admission: Free | Location: Spiral Recording Studios, 879 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Entertainment                  

Family            

Foods/vendors/charity     

  • Friday starting at 8 a.m. through Saturday at 7 p.m. | Rustic Food Retreat | Admission: $495 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City. 
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Music            

  • Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Mesozoic | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab. 
  • Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m. | Gravel | Admission: Free (must be 21+) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite. 
  • Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Jackson Republic | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Reality Check | Admission: $5 (must be 21+) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social   

  • Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Back to School Glow Night | Admission: $7-$30 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Rally 89 & 89A No Racism | Admission: Free | Location: Samco, 289 S. 100 East, Kanab.

Outdoor/active/sporting     

  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Advanced Poses Mini Workshop | Admission: $30 | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City. 
  • Saturday, starting at 6:30 a.m. | WomenRide: Bear Claw Poppy Trail | Admission: Free | Location: Bear Claw Poppy Trailhead, 1798 Navajo Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, starting at 6:45 a.m. | Southern Utah Half Marathon | Admission: $70 | Location: Highland Park, 1250 N. Highland Parkway, Washington City.
  • Saturday, 7-11 a.m. | Celebrate Pioneer Park | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Park, 375 Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Hike to Save Red Cliffs! | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Hills Trailhead, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. | Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7:30-9 a.m. | Beginner Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Confluence Park, 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | AcroYoga Fundamentals | Admission: $18 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive Suite B-4, St. George.
  • Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. | Wheelchair Yoga Workshop | Admission: $25 | Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St, Cedar City.
  • Sunday, starting at noon | Community AcroYoga Jam | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Splash Pad, 82 S. Main St., St. George.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

