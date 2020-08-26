Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter receives ‘Women’s Equality Day’ proclamation

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Color Country Chapter at St. George City Hall, Aug. 20, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Daughters of the American Revolution Color Country Chapter, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Members of Daughters of the American Revolution Color Country Chapter dressed the part to accept a proclamation declaring Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day from St. George Mayor Jon Pike.

Council Member Michelle Randall read the proclamation out loud to the assembly of people who had gathered at the Aug. 20 City Council meeting. Council Member Danielle Larkin shared some historic facts about Utah’s role in the women’s rights movement and thanked the women of the past who paved the way so women like her could run for office and serve in any city, state or federal government position of their choosing.

Chapter Regent Valerie King, upon acceptance of the proclamation, spoke briefly about the Women’s Suffrage Movement, shining a spotlight on one of the most prominent and well-known suffragists, Susan B. Anthony.

“Probably a much lesser known fact is that she was also a New York Daughter of the American Revolution” King said.

Working tirelessly for women’s causes, Anthony made visits all across the country advocating women’s rights — especially the right to vote. She once traveled to Utah when it was still known as a territory to meet with 300 local women for a five-hour meeting held in the Old Tabernacle where the Salt Lake Assembly Hall now stands. Women’s suffrage in Utah was first granted in 1870, well before the rest of the country.

Although Susan B. Anthony did not live long enough to witness the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1918, history has recorded her as a figure who greatly contributed to the cause, devoting more than 50 years of her life to it. When she cast her ballot in the 1872 presidential election in her hometown of Rochester, New York, she was arrested, indicted, tried and convicted for voting illegally. One hundred years later, Anthony was pardoned by President Donald Trump for her bold action, making national headlines.

In 1973, the U.S. Congress designated Aug. 26 as “Women’s Equality Day” to commemorate the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits states and the federal government from denying the right to vote of U.S. citizens on the basis of their sex.

In 1979, Susan B. Anthony’s face was placed on a U.S. dollar coin. Minting was discontinued shortly thereafter but restarted again in 1999 for a brief period of time. Although these coins can be difficult to find, Color Country Chapter managed to obtain a few, which were given to Pike and the St George City Council members as a symbolic reminder of the ardent work done by Anthony.

The proclamation, along with many other items along with many other items commemorating the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and right to vote movement, are on display at the historic Pioneer Courthouse at 97 E. St. George Boulevard. Admission is free Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

