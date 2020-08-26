Police searching for missing man with dementia

Police are searching for missing Darrell Rugh, 76, who went missing Aug. 26, 2020 from St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing adult man with dementia.

Darrell Rugh, 76, was last seen at the bus stop in front of Harmons Grocery on 700 South in St. George on Aug. 26 around 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the St. George Police Department.

At the time, he was wearing a blue and white plaid button-up shirt, dark blue or black cargo shorts, sandals and prescription glasses. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has white hair, green eyes and a fair complexion.

Rugh has dementia and is not familiar with the area.

“Please keep a look out for him and call police if you see him. He lives in the Sunriver area and may attempt to walk from the area of Harmon’s to his residence, but he could also be in any part of St. George. Thank you for sharing and assisting in finding Darrell,” the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 20P022221.

