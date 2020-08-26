August 2020

Ethel LaRue Wilson Williams, 92, of St. George, Utah, has passed away due to age-related causes.

LaRue was born to Joseph Smith Wilson and Fern Angeline Ottley in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived there until 1934 when the family relocated to San Diego, California for her father’s employment. There, after a storied childhood, she married John David Williams, Jr. in 1949 and began raising her six children. In 1969 the family moved to St. George, Utah.

For employment in her early years, LaRue was an expert stenographer and typist. She was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From the age of 12 to the age of 89, LaRue enjoyed playing the organ and piano for church meetings and choirs. She served as a volunteer at the St George LDS Family History Center for over a decade. But mostly, LaRue was a dedicated wife and mother and that was her passion from the time of her marriage until her passing.

LaRue is survived by daughters Laura Bergeson (Bruce), Charlotte Wilhelm (Jon), Janet Cramer (Neal), and Jolene Leany (Brad) of the St. George, Utah area, and son John Williams (Christinna) of Las Vegas, Nevada. LaRue is predeceased by Joseph Smith Wilson (father), Fern Angeline Ottley Wilson (mother), John David Williams Sr. (father-in-law), Sarah Matilda Goodrich Williams (mother-in-law), Warren Joseph Wilson (brother), Daniel Joseph Williams (son), Teresa Meeker Williams (daughter-in-law), Lincoln Bergeson (grandson), McKay Bergeson (grandson) and husband John David Williams Jr.

A visitation/viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George from 9-10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. for family and close friends. If attending, please wear a mask. Interment will take place in the St. George Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. For those who are not able to attend in person, services may be viewed online (Live or up to 90 days after the service) via webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in event number 35707 and password ELW2020.

Memories of LaRue can be shared online via a Zoom audio and video session on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants can join by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82345743580 and entering Meeting ID: 823 4574 3580, then calling either 669-900-9128 or 253-215-8782.

The family wishes to acknowledge the kind and special care afforded LaRue by Zion’s Way Hospice and the Spring Gardens Assisted Living staff and nurses.

