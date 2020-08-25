January 28, 1922 — August 22, 2020

Roddy Lee Roper, 98, passed away Aug. 22, 2020, in his home in Enterprise, Utah. He was born in Harrell, Arkansas on Jan. 28, 1922. He was the eldest of four children born to Vollie Oliver and Dora M. Davis Roper. He married Josephine Huntsman on Sept. 1, 1946. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple.

Roddy graduated from Dixie Junior College, Arkansas State Teachers College and Northern Arizona University where he earned his master’s degree in educational administration. He served as a messenger clerk at the headquarters of Dwight D. Eisenhower in the North African and European Theaters during World War II.

Roddy served as principal of Enterprise Schools for over 30 years, as Bishop of the First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was a member of the Enterprise City Council and on the Five Counties Council on Aging.

Roddy is survived by three children: Charmaine Roper, John B. (Jan) Roper and Theresa (Ron) Warber; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; son, Roddy Lee Jr.; and his siblings: Vetaugh, Jodie Lamar and Luella Josephine.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 9 a.m., followed by services from 9:30-10 a.m. at the park across from Roddy’s home at 44 S. 100 West. Interment will be in the Winsor Memorial Cemetery, Enterprise, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.