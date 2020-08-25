Man sentenced for vehicle theft, intent to distribute controlled substances

Composite image, background photo of 5th District Court in Cedar City, inset photo booking image of Triston Rivera taken in Cedar City, April 13, 2020 | Background photo by Kelsey Cooke. Booking photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Department, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Triston Rivera, 22, was sentenced Aug. 18 for possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and theft of an operable vehicle.

Rivera was found at Love’s Travel Stop in Cedar City and arrested April 13 on several warrants for drug-related charges out of the Cedar City 5th District Court. Upon arresting Rivera, officers discovered his connection to a stolen vehicle and additional drugs were located in his possession.

Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson said Rivera’s probation includes several special conditions, including no consumption of alcohol or frequenting businesses where the primarily sold item is alcohol.

“Other terms are, get a GED, pay restitution to the victims, and get a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with the treatment,” Dotson said.

Dotson said Rivera plead guilty of both charges, and the presentence investigation report conducted by Adult Probation and Parole recommended 0-120 days in jail.

“He was ultimately sentenced to 270 days in jail,” Dotson said. “He’ll be on felony probation after that jail sentence is served, and he’ll be ordered to follow up with the terms that AP&P has.”

Dotson said Rivera was also warned he would be on a “short leash” and would serve time in prison for any violation of his probation.

“If he doesn’t stay in contact with probation, if he has any issues, then the court warned him he would be going to prison,” Dotson said.

Dotson said he hopes the terms of his sentence will positively impact Rivera.

“He’s going to be held accountable for his crimes,” Dotson said. “Our hope is that he will be able to change his behaviors and if he doesn’t he’s on a zero-tolerance probation, and he’s looking at prison time if he doesn’t take advantage of this opportunity.”

