Kenneth M. DeVoge

“I am already home.” Kenneth Marvin DeVoge, husband and father passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was born on Dec. 23, 1929, in San Bernardino, California, to Robert and Gladys DeVoge.

He married Chloa Terrell on March 22, 1953. They lived in Casper, Wyoming and Bountiful, Utah, where they raised their children, Tom and Elaine, and retired in St. George, Utah.

He served in the United States Air Force. He was an electrician by trade and was a proud member of IBEW for over 68 years. He founded his own company, DeVoge Electric, in 1973. In 1993, he was inducted to the NECA Academy of Electrical Contractors. He was also a member of Bonneville Masonic Lodge No. 31 F & AM.

He is preceded in death by his wife; mother and father; brothers Glenn and Bill; and sister, Arlene. He is survived by his children, Tom (Lynette) DeVoge and Elaine (Kent) Schlehuber; four grandchildren: Angi, Daniel, Brock and Braeden; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. (MST) at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. COVID-19 protocol required.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. (PST) at the St. Thomas Memorial Cemetery, Overton, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 801-536-3749.

Our family would like to thank the staff at the Retreat at Sunriver for their kind services given to him.

“If ever yur out on a summers eve, And you look to the Western sky, And ya feel the touch of a warm breeze, It’s just this old cowboy saying hi.”

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.