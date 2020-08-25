September 10, 1927 — August 20, 2020

Kenneth A. Liechty died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He passed peacefully with his wife at his side.

Ken was born in Provo, Utah on Sept. 10, 1927, to Josiah Nephi Liechty and Johanna Urhan, who were Swiss and German immigrants. Ken was an only child, and he learned high German from his schoolteacher mother.

At an early age, he demonstrated tremendous talent for painting, especially watercolors. After graduating from high school, he served in Korea and then went on to serve a mission to Switzerland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended Brigham Young University and majored in art. His watercolors were unrivaled even by his professors. He went on to teach high school art and then took a job at Geneva Steel. He retired early to pursue his watercolor painting. He married Elizabeth Louise (Betty Lou) Gardner on Aug. 27, 1960, in the St. George Temple. He remained a prolific artist his entire life trading watercolor for colored pencils in his final years. He generated an amazing portfolio of work that decorates generations of the family’s walls.

Ken loved gardening, painting and drawing. His love of nature is visible in his artwork. Ken also enjoyed traveling the world with his family and sharing his experiences with others. He was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren, and they all adored him completely. Ken was a kind, generous soul whose patience knew no boundaries and never had a negative word for anyone or anything. He was known for his quiet but sharp sense of humor and was rumored to be a sly trickster.

Ken and Betty Lou are parents to Kenneth Wayne Liechty (Kirstin) and Mary Katherine Liechty Faris (Michael), and grandparents to eleven grandchildren Cody, Dylan, Amanda, Lindsay, Cole, Abigail, Olivia, Aedan, Nathaniel, Stella and Jack and one great-grandchild, Jaxx. He will be dearly missed.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah 84770. Services may be viewed online (Live or up to 90 days after the service), please go to webcast.funeralrecording.com and type in the event number 35660 and password KAL2020. Interment is on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, noon at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah 84606.

