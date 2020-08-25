Boy injured when struck by car while crossing Cedar City street

Responders treat an injured child near the scene of an auto-pedestrian collision at the intersection of 300 West and Center Street / University Boulevard, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A boy was injured when he was hit by a car while crossing the street at an intersection on the Southern Utah University campus Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 300 West and Center Street / University Boulevard.

Cedar City Police Cpl. Bryan Moore said the boy was crossing Center Street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a westbound car being driven by an adult female driver.

Moore said according to witnesses, the boy was running as he crossed the street.

“The kid came running from the south to the north, darted across the road, got clipped by the car just on the driver side door, and it threw him down the side of the car,” Moore said. “When he got up, he walked over to the grass and just kind of lay down.”

After being treated at the scene by Gold Cross Ambulance responders, the boy, who lives near the scene of the accident and is believed to be about 10 years old, was transported to Cedar City Hospital for further care. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Moore said.

“He’s got some injuries on his legs and bumps and bruises on his arms and chest area,” he said. “Nothing too serious from what it looks like.”

There was little if any visible damage to the vehicle, a white Ford passenger car. The impact folded in the mirror on the driver’s side door but it was able to be popped back out.

Moore said police are working to verify the driver’s statement that she had the green light.

“We’re still not 100% sure on the light. We’ve got SUU working on getting camera footage,” he said, adding that he hadn’t yet reviewed the statements from other witnesses.

