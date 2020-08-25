No Filter: Karaoke in Town Square

ST. GEORGE — What’s the best worst idea a person can think of when deciding what to do on a Friday night? What about in the middle of the day in the middle of St. George?

Karaoke. The answer is karaoke.

With that said, there’s no one better to engage a crowd in a bad idea than “No Filter” host Grady Sinclair as he channels his inner Hall & Oates – as well as some Danny Zuko – and heads to Town Square Park to set up an impromptu Karaoke party?

Watch Grady and a few local celebrities rock the mic in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

Thanks to event sound specialists Festival Sounds, Sinclair and a host of local celebrities – including St. George Mayor Jon Pike – perform for a crowd of splash pad attendees.

The rapt audience was regaled with classic hits like “Private Eyes” by Hall and Oates, “Bad Medicine” by Bon Jovi and karaoke favorite “You’re the One that I Want” sung by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the movie “Grease.”

Among the star-studded cast of crooners were 99.9 KONY Country radio hosts Amy Chesley and Mark Musgrave and “No Filter” staples Will Seaton and Regan Lelli – an even an appearance by Beetlejuice.

But it was some of the local singers showing their chops that really stole the show, including a harmonized rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” and an adorable “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” sung by the tiniest guest on the mic.

The singing, as all karaoke singing is wont to be, may have been a little pitchy, but the idea of bringing music and happiness to Southern Utah in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was right on tune.

“We are bringing Southern Utah music,” Sinclair said. It’s been a blast.”

