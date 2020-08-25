500-acre Scrub Fire burns through southwest Washington County

Brush truck responds to 500-acre Scrub Fire burning near Utah hill east of Old Highway 91 in Washington County, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Mike Melton, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters in Washington County are battling a new fire in a remote area making suppression efforts a challenge as the blaze grows to more than 500 acres — one of 23 wildfires reported in the last four days statewide.

The lightning-caused blaze dubbed the “Scrub Fire” was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in southwest Washington County near Utah Hill and is spreading to the east, Mike Melton, fire management officer for Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, said in an email Tuesday.

Due to the remote area of the fire, which is difficult to access, aerial resources are being used while ground crews are being flown in by helicopter to assist in suppression efforts.

The fire has burned through more than 500 acres of juniper, pinyon, sagebrush and grass and continues to spread across the west side of Scrub Peak, just east of Old Highway 91. There are currently no evacuations or injuries reported, and the fire is not threatening any structures at this time.

One handcrew and one squad have been assigned to the fire, along with one water tender, six wildland fire engines, two helicopters and two single-engine air tankers have been brought in to fight the fire, with a second crew that will arrive shortly, Utah Fire Info says.

No road closures are in effect, but travelers should be aware of fire traffic that is the area.

In Beaver County, the 1100 acre Greenville Fire reported east of Minersville is 100% contained as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, while firefighters on the Baboon Fire burning southwest of Minersville near state Route 130 have kept the fire at 305 acres and reported 20% containment.

The Scrub Fire is one of 23 wildfires reported across the state since Friday, according to Color Country Interagency Fire Center.

